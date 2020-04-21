-$1.97 EPS Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.97) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.02) and the highest is ($1.85). Reata Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.98) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 101%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($8.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.12) to ($5.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($9.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.15) to ($7.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($3.70). The business had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,094.28% and a negative return on equity of 766.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

RETA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $362.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $314.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

NASDAQ RETA traded down $7.46 on Thursday, reaching $148.48. 22,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,293. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.96.

In other news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $388,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,810.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,462,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,316,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $569,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

