$1.10 EPS Expected for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) will report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.15. Cincinnati Financial posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cincinnati Financial.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,174. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $65.69 and a one year high of $118.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore acquired 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 211,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,593,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 61,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

