$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) will report earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Regency Centers also reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

REG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

NYSE:REG traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.50. 92,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $70.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,040 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,326,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,602,000 after purchasing an additional 269,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at $856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

