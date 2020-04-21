-$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) will report ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Uniqure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Uniqure reported earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniqure will report full year earnings of ($3.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.80) to ($3.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Uniqure.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.19). Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 51.62% and a negative net margin of 1,705.82%. The business had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million.

QURE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Uniqure from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Uniqure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

NASDAQ QURE traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,961. Uniqure has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $82.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,501 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total transaction of $484,264.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,622.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 15,750 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $823,567.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,038.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,453,714 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uniqure by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Uniqure in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Uniqure by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Uniqure by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 610,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,753,000 after purchasing an additional 67,020 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uniqure by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 99,078 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

