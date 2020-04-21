$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) to announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.61. Veeva Systems reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

VEEV opened at $184.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.55, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.84 and its 200 day moving average is $148.44. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $187.84.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $163,332.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $1,137,670.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,037.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,829. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,791,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,568 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $182,861,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $60,625,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 564,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,397,000 after acquiring an additional 381,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 579,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,465,000 after buying an additional 344,814 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

