-$0.36 EPS Expected for Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) will report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.15). Everbridge posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.77.

In other Everbridge news, Director Kent Mathy sold 2,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $252,126.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $203,231.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,056.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,874 shares of company stock worth $8,576,447 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000.

Everbridge stock traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.12. 24,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,306. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $59.85 and a fifty-two week high of $133.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.42 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

