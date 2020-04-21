$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) This Quarter

Analysts expect WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) to post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for WPX Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.02. WPX Energy reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WPX Energy will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to $1.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WPX Energy.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.95 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

Shares of WPX stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. WPX Energy has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.93.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Robert Herdman purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $117,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,807 shares in the company, valued at $177,959.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,325 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 2,170.9% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in WPX Energy in the first quarter valued at $64,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in WPX Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in WPX Energy by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

