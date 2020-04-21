$0.03 EPS Expected for Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.06. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on PING. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ping Identity from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ping Identity from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 338.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth $972,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth $4,334,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 66.38.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

