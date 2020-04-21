$0.01 EPS Expected for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2020 // Comments off

Analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.07). Vanda Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.86% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.77 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on VNDA shares. ValuEngine lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $11.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $618.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.43. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.