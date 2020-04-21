$0.01 EPS Expected for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.07). Vanda Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.86% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.77 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on VNDA shares. ValuEngine lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $11.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $618.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.43. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.