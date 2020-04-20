ZPER (ZPR) Price Hits $0.0003

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 20th. One ZPER token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, Bit-Z, Coinsuper and Allbit. During the last seven days, ZPER has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $429,767.95 and $12,816.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZPER alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00081465 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00425144 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00001063 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00032426 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011893 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012676 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004467 BTC.

ZPER Token Profile

ZPER is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,309,948,310 tokens. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Allbit, Liquid, Bit-Z, HitBTC and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.