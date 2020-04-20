Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €35.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZAL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays set a €44.30 ($51.51) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €41.64 ($48.42).

FRA ZAL opened at €43.70 ($50.81) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €41.20. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

