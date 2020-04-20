Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZAL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Zalando and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €41.64 ($48.42).

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €43.70 ($50.81) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is €41.20. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

