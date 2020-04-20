Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Short Interest Update

Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 5,001,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 658,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZAGG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Zagg from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

In other Zagg news, Director Edward Terino acquired 30,000 shares of Zagg stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ahern acquired 14,705 shares of Zagg stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $39,703.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,169.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 70,478 shares of company stock valued at $212,247 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Zagg in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Zagg in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Zagg in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zagg in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Zagg by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zagg stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. Zagg has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $100.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.16). Zagg had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zagg will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

