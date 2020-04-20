Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

SBRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $10.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.64.

NASDAQ SBRA traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.32. 129,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,753. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $155.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 10.43%. Research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

