Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:SBSW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:SBSW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Stillwater Limited is a precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal and gold operations and projects. Sibanye Stillwater Limited, formerly known as Sibanye Gold Limited, is based in Westonaria, South Africa. “

Shares of SBSW traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.19. 265,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,956,235. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $13.27.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company. It produces platinum group metals (PGMs), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium; and gold, as well as nickel, copper, chrome, and other minerals. Its PGM operations located in the United States include the East Boulder and Stillwater mines in Montana; and the Columbus Metallurgical Complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM filter cake, as well as recycles PGMs from autocatalysts.

