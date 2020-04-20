Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Nexa Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of Nexa Resources stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,305. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $510.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75. Nexa Resources has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.31. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $585.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 6%. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 16.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. 9.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

