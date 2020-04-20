Zacks Investment Research Lowers Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.57.

NYSE MNR traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $12.46. 58,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 8.86 and a quick ratio of 8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $15.53.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

In related news, Director Gregory Thomas Otto acquired 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,235.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $89,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,280.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,051 shares of company stock valued at $83,140. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 4th quarter worth about $6,064,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

