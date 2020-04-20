Zacks Investment Research Lowers MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MIXT. First Analysis downgraded MiX Telematics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 37,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,588. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.15. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 14.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 81,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 93,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 19,322 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 52,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

