Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of HKMPF opened at $28.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.10.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

