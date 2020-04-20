Zacks Investment Research Downgrades RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded RCI Hospitality from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded RCI Hospitality from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:RICK traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.43. 11,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,532. The firm has a market cap of $83.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.45. RCI Hospitality has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $45.18 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.93%.

RCI Hospitality declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

