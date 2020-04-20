Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MediWound Ltd. is a biotechnology niche specialty company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products that address unmet needs in the fields of severe burn and chronic wound management. The company is also developing NexoBrid for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. MediWound Ltd. is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. “

MDWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mediwound from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Mediwound in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of MDWD stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,254. Mediwound has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Mediwound had a net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 98.23%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mediwound will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Mediwound by 547.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Mediwound by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Mediwound during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mediwound during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

