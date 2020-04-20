Zacks: DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.25 (Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. DIRTT Environmental’s rating score has improved by 18.2% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $3.01 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DIRTT Environmental an industry rank of 164 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get DIRTT Environmental alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on DRTT. Zacks Investment Research lowered DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on DIRTT Environmental from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised DIRTT Environmental from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

In related news, Director Todd W. Lillibridge acquired 79,000 shares of DIRTT Environmental stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $144,570.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DIRTT Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,514,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in DIRTT Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $3,733,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRTT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. 3,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,137. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16. DIRTT Environmental has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.90 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.70.

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $53.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DIRTT Environmental

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DIRTT Environmental (DRTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.