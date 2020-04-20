Zacks: Brokerages Set $10.00 Price Target for Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW)

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $10.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.50) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Harrow Health an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HROW shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Harrow Health stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.36. 3,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,515. The company has a market cap of $114.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -436.50 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Harrow Health has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $8.99.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Harrow Health had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harrow Health will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harrow Health by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 641,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Harrow Health during the 4th quarter worth about $738,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harrow Health during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

