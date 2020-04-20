Zacks: Brokerages Expect Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) to Announce -$0.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.42). Iovance Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 76.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($1.71). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($1.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.62.

NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,872. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $38.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,600,000 after buying an additional 1,336,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,179,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,998,000 after buying an additional 43,736 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 258.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,805,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,649,000 after buying an additional 2,022,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,465,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,592,000 after buying an additional 145,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

