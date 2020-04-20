Zacks: Brokerages Expect GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) will report earnings per share of ($1.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for GALAPAGOS NV/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($1.87). GALAPAGOS NV/S posted earnings of ($1.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will report full-year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.60) to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.51) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GALAPAGOS NV/S.

A number of analysts have commented on GLPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target (up previously from $188.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $187.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 10.26. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a twelve month low of $110.92 and a twelve month high of $274.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.31 and a beta of 1.37.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

