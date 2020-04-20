Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) to Post $0.50 EPS

Brokerages expect Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) to post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Verso posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Verso had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.24 million.

VRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BWS Financial decreased their price objective on Verso from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th.

In other Verso news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $114,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Verso by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Verso during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Verso during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Verso during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Verso by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRS opened at $11.81 on Friday. Verso has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $23.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.05.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

