Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evoke Pharma’s earnings. Evoke Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evoke Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Evoke Pharma.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06).

EVOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Evoke Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoke Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of EVOK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,458. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.83. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evoke Pharma stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.40% of Evoke Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

