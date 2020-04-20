Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will announce $10.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.20 million. Sharps Compliance reported sales of $9.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year sales of $51.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.07 million to $52.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $57.08 million, with estimates ranging from $53.74 million to $59.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

SMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Sharps Compliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Sharps Compliance from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

In related news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $62,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 958,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,767.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 4,491 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $29,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,823 shares of company stock valued at $99,517 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 576,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 91,958 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at about $568,000. Institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMED traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.26. 15,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,017. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $114.42 million, a P/E ratio of 121.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

