Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xperi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Xperi stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $707.54 million, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.84. Xperi has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.30 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 22.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xperi will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Xperi’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Xperi by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,057,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,070,000 after buying an additional 368,240 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,289,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Xperi by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after acquiring an additional 33,851 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Xperi by 137,434.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after acquiring an additional 891,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xperi by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 728,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,469,000 after acquiring an additional 56,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

