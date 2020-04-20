Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) Short Interest Down 21.4% in March

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 5,496,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $14.68 on Monday. Xperi has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 5.84.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Xperi had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $126.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xperi will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on XPER. ValuEngine cut shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Xperi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at $21,289,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Xperi by 137,434.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after buying an additional 891,950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Xperi by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,057,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after buying an additional 368,240 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xperi by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 283,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Xperi by 420.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 330,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 266,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

