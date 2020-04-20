Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) COO Sells $1,628,953.20 in Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) COO James Bozzini sold 11,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.16, for a total value of $1,628,953.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $149.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.42 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.41. Workday Inc has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Workday from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Workday from $262.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,227,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,209,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,457,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,203,000 after purchasing an additional 409,763 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,562,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 377.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 381,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,755,000 after acquiring an additional 301,656 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

