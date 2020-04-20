WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 995,800 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 1,278,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. KeyCorp raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder bought 26,150 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $99,893.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,619,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,325.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 999.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $5.86 on Monday. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $9.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $398.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.50.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.