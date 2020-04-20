Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Short Interest Up 5.9% in March

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 2,700,100 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 885,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NYSE:WLK opened at $40.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.76. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $76.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.31.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on WLK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $69.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Westlake Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $3,220,372.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,306,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc purchased 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,773,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 780,000 shares of company stock worth $26,813,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2,591.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

