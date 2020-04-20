Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (WIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of WIA stock opened at $11.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $12.67.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

