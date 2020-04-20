Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (HYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of HYI stock opened at $13.19 on Monday. Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $16.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

