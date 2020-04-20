Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (GDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 1st

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

GDO opened at $15.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11. Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

