Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.26.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,026,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,409,404. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average of $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

