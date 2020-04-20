Webster Financial (WBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Webster Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WBS opened at $23.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $43.09. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $54.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla bought 2,300 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

