Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.25. 1,045,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,809,786. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $66,156.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,044.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 1,217 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $152,112.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,479.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Waste Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

