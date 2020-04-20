Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd (ASX:SOL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd (ASX:SOL) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Washington H. Soul Pattinson and’s previous interim dividend of $0.24.

Shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and stock opened at A$18.00 ($12.77) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58. Washington H. Soul Pattinson and has a 12 month low of A$16.66 ($11.82) and a 12 month high of A$24.33 ($17.26). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is A$21.14.

In other Washington H. Soul Pattinson and news, insider Robert Millner bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$17.50 ($12.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$787,410.00 ($558,446.81). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,145.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership of shares, coal mining, gold and copper mining and refining, property investment, and consulting businesses. The company operates through Investing Activities; Energy; Copper, Gold and Zinc Operations; and Property segments.

