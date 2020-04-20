Warburg Research Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €54.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BOSS. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €43.50 ($50.58).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €25.36 ($29.49) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.32. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.11 ($22.22) and a 52-week high of €65.18 ($75.79). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €38.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.53.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.