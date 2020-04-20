Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,773 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.1% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,548,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.83.

NYSE DIS traded down $4.34 on Monday, reaching $102.29. The stock had a trading volume of 13,267,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,241,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

