Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.83.

Walt Disney stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.69. 11,167,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,241,046. The stock has a market cap of $186.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

