Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €140.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($134.88) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Independent Research set a €166.00 ($193.02) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €163.32 ($189.90).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €124.60 ($144.88) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €118.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €159.20. Volkswagen has a one year low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a one year high of €187.74 ($218.30). The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

