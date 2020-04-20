Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €30.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VIV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €29.25 ($34.01).

Shares of VIV opened at €20.63 ($23.99) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.97. Vivendi has a 52 week low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 52 week high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

