Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VIV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.47) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €29.25 ($34.01).

EPA VIV opened at €20.63 ($23.99) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.97. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a fifty-two week high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

