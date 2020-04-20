Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is LS Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,477 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.0% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,303,463,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1,683.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 843,400 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,103,920,000 after buying an additional 808,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa stock traded down $5.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.61. 6,912,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,475,182. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $332.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.