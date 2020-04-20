Vertcoin (VTC) Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00003776 BTC on major exchanges including Bitsane, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Bittylicious. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $14.27 million and $1.76 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,945.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.50 or 0.02541113 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.87 or 0.03237489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00592609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014973 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00799941 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00077490 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00026155 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00640880 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 54,394,972 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, CryptoBridge, Coinroom, Bittylicious, Poloniex, Bleutrade, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, Upbit, Bittrex, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, QBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

