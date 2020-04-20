Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,530 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $58.15. 10,741,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,786,780. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

