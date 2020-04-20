Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $169.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Verisk’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. The outperformance partly reflects better-than-expected revenue performance in the last four quarters. The company's top line continues to grow organically. The company's expertise in providing predictive data analytics and decision support solutions provides it an edge over competitors. Further, it has been continuously acquiring and investing in companies globally to expand its data and analytics capabilities across industries. The company has been rewarding its shareholders through dividend payment and share repurchases. On the flip side, increase in depreciation and amortization expense and a higher effective tax rate have been weighing on the stock’s bottom line performance. High debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.21.

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $4.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.81. 38,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,193. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $171.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.93, for a total value of $4,434,412.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,778.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $5,306,635.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,949,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,214 shares of company stock worth $10,866,954. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,012,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,816,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,935,000 after purchasing an additional 740,053 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,573,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,595,000 after purchasing an additional 538,812 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,474.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 347,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,896,000 after purchasing an additional 334,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

